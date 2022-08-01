Chautauqua Institution Week Six: ‘After Dark: The World of Nighttime’

Chautauqua Institution‘s week six will focus on “After Dark: The World of Nighttime.” This week’s speakers will examine the mysteries, terrors, beauty and potential of the world that exists after the sun goes down each day.

Acclaimed guests this week will include country music star Brett Eldredge, celebrated Latinx dance ensemble Ballet Hispánico, novelist Walter Mosley, “The Oracle of Night” author Sidarta Ribeiro, and folklore expert Maria Tatar.

The 2 p.m. Interfaith Lecture Series theme is “Embracing the Dark: Fertile Soul Time,” in which contemporary wisdom teachers show us how to embrace the dark as a period for renewed hope and trust.

Rabbi David A. Ingber will serve as guest chaplain for this week.

For more information, visit chq.org.