Chautauqua Lake Symposium Set for Sunday, June 2

A symposium about the health and sustainability of Chautauqua Lake is set for this coming weekend.

The Chautauqua Lake Symposium will take place on Sunday, June 2 at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel in Celoron.

The forum will have a meet and greet session at 8:30 a.m., with programs beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel, who will provide introductory comments, said State Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell also will speak at the event.

He said they will be followed by State Department of Environmental Conservation Regional Director Julie Barrett O’Neill and possibly Interim DEC Director Sean Mahar, “Then we have several presenters. One is Dr. (Allison) Hrycik. She was studying harmful agal blooms. She’s part of RPI and the Jefferson Project. She presented a paper in Fredonia, I believe in January, so we’re going to have her present her paper with harmful agal blooms. Then we’re going to pivot. We have a couple of other.. we’re not exactly sure of the order. We’ll probably decide the day of but we have Dr. Hrycik, Dr. Richardson from NC State, a Lt. Colonel who presents who is doing a study with Oneonta State; and then the Jefferson Project will be presenting their findings.”

Wendel said the symposium aims to foster collaboration and discussion among stakeholders and experts concerning the health and future of Chautauqua Lake. With a focus on sharing vital data, insights, and actionable solutions, the event seeks to harness collective efforts for the betterment of the lake and its surrounding communities.

Wendel said the symposium is open to everyone and reassured those who are concerned about Chautauqua Lake having designated wetland areas, “I can tell you I’ve been in conversation with the DEC on four different occasions, presented to groups including our mayors and supervisors. The DEC is coming out with an FAQ sheet. They’re very meticulous to make sure they get the right message out because they don’t want anything wrong to get out. It’s a hot topic and they’re making sure that it’s done right.”

Attendees will be able to submit questions on note cards that will be directed to the speakers during designated Question and Answer sessions.

Light refreshments also will be provided. Lake stakeholders will have indoor booths set up as well.

For those unable to attend in person, the program will be livestreamed on Chautauqua County’s YouTube page. A recording will also be posted following the conclusion of the symposium.

For more information and to register for the Chautauqua Lake Symposium, visit: https://chqgov.com/county-executive/event/chautauqua-lake-symposium