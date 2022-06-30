Children’s-YA Author Traci Sorrell Holding Free Talk at Prendergast Library

Children’s and Young Adult Author Traci Sorrell will hold a free lecture at the James Prendergast Library tonight.

Assistant Library Manager Danielle Bertolini said Sorrell will be talking about her book, “We Are Still Here! Native American Truths Everyone Should Know,” “This is an author who is coming to Chautauqua [Institution], is participating in their young readers program and talking to kids there and we were able to also have her come here, speak about her book. She’s going to be doing a reading, she’s going to be doing a Q and A session, so it’s a really great chance to get kids involved and for them to kind of see behind the scenes what it is to write a book and to really be able to interact with a published author in an exciting way.”

The free event takes place from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the library.