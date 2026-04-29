CHRIC, Jamestown Receive $1.7 Million Total To Rehab Vacant Apartments

CHRIC and the City of Jamestown have been awarded a total of $1.3 million to rehabilitate vacant apartments.

The funding is through New York State Homes and Community Renewal. The Vacant Rental Program was created as part of the 2025 State Budget to support renovations of buildings with up to five vacant and distressed rental units into viable affordable housing for low- and moderate-income tenants in communities outside of New York City.

Chautauqua Home Rehabilitation and Improvement Corporation (CHRIC) has been awarded $1 million for 12 units across Chautauqua County. The City of Jamestown has been awarded $300,000 for four units in the city.

Property owners that provide apartments for households earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income will receive up to $50,000 in subsidy per unit, and up to $75,000 per unit for apartments for households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income.