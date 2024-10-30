City Council Approves $150,000 Equipment Loan for Monroe & More LLC

Jamestown City Council has approved a $150,000 loan for a business involved in improving housing in the area.

The Jamestown Local Development Corporation initially approved the loan for Monroe & More LLC at its October 23 meeting but as the amount was over $100,000, it required Council approval as well.

Monroe & More LLC owner Dylan Monroe said the business is involved in general contracting, “We provide home repair services and we’re looking to move into the development sector. And, we’re trying to aim our efforts at rebuilding the streets of Jamestown. We’re trying to take over some of these condemned and hazardous homes and demolish and rebuild them. And we’re hoping this equipment is only the start to try to push this effort for our community.”

Monroe said the loan will go toward excavating equipment, saving the company from having to sub-contract out those services.

The loan is a 20 year loan at a 5% interest rate.