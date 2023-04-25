WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / City Council Approves First Salary Raises in Decades for Council, Mayor

City Council Approves First Salary Raises in Decades for Council, Mayor

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown City Council voting session (April 24, 2023)

Jamestown City Council has approved the first salary increases in several decades for City Council members and the mayor.

The increases were based off recommendations made by the Jamestown Salary Review Commission in December 2022.

The local law approved changes the City Charter to raise Council members’ salaries from $5,000 to $7,000. The City Council President’s salary will rise from $6,000 to $8,000. The mayor’s salary will rise from $72,000 to $82,000.

City Council members’ salary haven’t increased since 1984 with the mayor’s salary remaining unchanged since 2008.

These salary increases do not go into effect until January 1, 2024.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.