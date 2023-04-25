City Council Approves First Salary Raises in Decades for Council, Mayor

Jamestown City Council has approved the first salary increases in several decades for City Council members and the mayor.

The increases were based off recommendations made by the Jamestown Salary Review Commission in December 2022.

The local law approved changes the City Charter to raise Council members’ salaries from $5,000 to $7,000. The City Council President’s salary will rise from $6,000 to $8,000. The mayor’s salary will rise from $72,000 to $82,000.

City Council members’ salary haven’t increased since 1984 with the mayor’s salary remaining unchanged since 2008.

These salary increases do not go into effect until January 1, 2024.