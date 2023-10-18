City Council Considering Raising Income Level For Senior Citizen Tax Rebate Program

Jamestown City Council is looking at raising the income level for the senior citizen tax rebate program in the city.

Council member at large Jeff Russell said residents who are age 65 or older who make less than $19,000 can currently receive an additional tax rebate in the city on top of the STAR exemptions.

However, he said increases in social security is leading to some seniors losing that rebate, “To further exacerbate that, Social Security has announced that next year our seniors will be getting an increase of approximately 3.2% on their social security. So, as a result we’re going to be having more seniors who are falling off from the city tax rebate.”

Russell said losing the rebate could cause some senior citizen’s tax bills to double and that 38 homeowners are facing losing their tax rebate next year.

He proposed Council pass a local law increasing the income level to match Chautauqua County’s rebate rate for senior citizens to $22,000, “The total assessed value is $1.8 million and they receive half, so $900,000 times the city tax rate of $23.68 equals a savings to the seniors of $21,312, which obviously is a loss to the city in revenue. I think the city can afford to lose $21,312 to protect some of our seniors.”

Council President Tony Dolce said in order for the local law to be approved in time for 2024, it would have to appear on the voting agenda this month in order to have the 30 days needed to sit on the table before Council votes on it in November.