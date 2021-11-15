City Council Public Safety Committee To Vote On Jamestown Holiday Parade

Jamestown City Council‘s Public Safety Committee will vote on the event permit for the Jamestown Holiday Parade tonight. The parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 4th and is being co-sponsored by the City of Jamestown and Collaborative Children’s Solutions.

A Mistletoe One-Mile Fun Run is scheduled to take place at 4pm for adults and children.

The parade is then set to start at 6pm on Third Street between Porter Avenue and City Hall, with the Christmas tree lighting scheduled to take place on Tracy Plaza at 8pm, followed immediately by a fireworks show.

The Jamestown Local Development Corporation will vote on Wednesday on approving an allocation of funds for Downtown Programming for that event.

The public safety committee also will hold a discussion on the food truck ordinance.

In other city council committee business, the housing committee will discuss the COVID 19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020. The Finance committee will discuss the 2022 Parks Department budget and the Public Works committee will discuss the UPMC crosswalk.

The Housing Committee meets at 6:45pm with other committees meeting at 7pm. The full City Council work session begins at 7:30pm and is open to the public.