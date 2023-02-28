City Council Tables ARP Business Grant Requests

Jamestown City Council tabled three business grant requests for American Rescue Plan funding, citing the need for more information.

The three resolutions that appeared under new business had been passed on February 15 by the Jamestown Local Development Corporation, but needed approval by Council as the requests were over $100,000.

Council President Tony Dolce said Council members just received the information about the grant requests with the pre-file on February 23 and wanted an opportunity to discuss the applications, “I think the general consensus was, they were concerned about the amounts and maybe what was going to specifically be done. We really didn’t have time to vet it out, check it out. There may be some tweaks and changes to that. I know that Crystal (Surdyk) will probably go back to those three businesses and see precisely if there can be some changes to that. It might be changes in the amounts. But, basically wanted council to have an idea of how that process works.”

The businesses seeking grant funding include Labyrinth Press Company‘s request for $114,855; Panache Salon’s request of $167,105; and Summit Wealth Management‘s request of $108,705.

Dolce said a joint meeting between the JLDC and City Council will take place during a Council work session in March to further discuss concerns.

Council did approve a resolution allocating an additional $296 from ARPA funds to cover added costs for the purchase of 12 Police Car Data Terminals. That had initially been funded with $40,000.