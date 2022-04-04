City Council to Hear Home Improvement Program Presentations

Jamestown City Council will hear presentations on some home improvement programs at its work session tonight.

Jamestown Renaissance Corporation‘s Mary Maxwell will do a presentation of the Paint Jamestown Program at the Housing Committee meeting at 6:45 p.m.

Chautauqua Home Rehab & Improvement Corporation Executive Director Joshua Freifeld will present at the full work session about new housing grant programs.

The Public Safety Committee will review two special event permit applications including one by the City for the 74th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Allen Park on Saturday, April 16. The other event permit application is from the Jamestown Community Learning Council for a “Roll and Read” event scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 10. That event will feature groups of children and adults walking to various stations around the city and listening to stories read by a community volunteer.

The City Council committee meetings start at 6:45 p.m. with the full work session beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room. The work session will be livestreamed and all meetings are open to the public.