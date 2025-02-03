City Council To Learn More About Proposed Local Preservation Ordinance

Jamestown City Council will hear a presentation on a proposed Local Preservation Ordinance tonight.

The LPO was first presented to the Jamestown Planning Commission in June 2021 but no action has been taking by the Commission on the matters.

According to City Principal Planner Ellen Shadle, the ordinance would be part of the City’s zoning provision. She said a Preservation Board would accompany the ordinance which would be comprised of community members.

According to the staff report, the ordinance would safeguard certain sites of historical and architectural significance in the City and that New York State has built a format for local government to adopt local preservation ordinances to preserve local history.

City Council would need to approve the LPO in order for it to go into effect and it would only pertain to areas of the city that have been designated a Historic District, which also requires approval by City Council.

Other items on Monday night’s work session agenda include the review of a special event permit by the Public Safety Committee for the St. Pat’s Dash that’s scheduled for Saturday, March 15. The event, by Chautauqua Striders, involves the closure of West Third Street between Jefferson and Lafayette Streets between 9:30 and 11:15 a.m.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session is at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the fourth floor Police Training Room in City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.