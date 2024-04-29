City Council To Vote on $2.7 Million Bond Renewal To Cover Costs to Complete Fleet Maintenance Building Project

Jamestown City Council will vote on issuing $2.7 million bond to cover the completion of the Fleet Maintenance Building project.

City Comptroller Ericka Thomas said $4,890,000 has been spent to date on the project, “The BAN that we got last year for the garage was $2,850,000. So, currently we have expenses over that BAN amount in the amount of $2,040,081.”

Thomas said Acting Public Works Director Mark Roetzer indicated that it’ll take $700,000 to complete the project. She said the $2.7 million bond anticipation note renewal could be reduced if the city receives the $1 million in State Financial Restructuring Board (FRB) funding from the state for the project.

Thomas said there are all indications that the city will still receive this funding but the FRB could not give her a timeline for when that would happen.

Council also will vote on allocating an additional $73,316 in American Rescue Plan funds toward Springbrook software.

Council had previously approved $106,286 in funding for the new software in April 2023.

Comptroller Thomas said additional costs were incurred due to implementation of the software being delayed due to turnover in the Comptroller’s office, subscription costs increasing from the original 2022 quote, and other fees that were omitted from the original approval.

Council also will vote on a resolution to approve the city applying for Restore New York funding for the Prendergast Landing and Furniture Mart Building Redevelopment.

The funding is intended to target the revitalization of vacant, condemned, and abandoned structures. The city is allowed to request up to $2 million.

The Prendergast Landing project is estimated to cost $2.7 million with the Furniture Mart Building project costs estimated at $40 million.

A public hearing regarding the potential Restore New York Communities Initiative Grant Application will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall.

Council also will vote on the creation of a new park fees.

The resolution calls for establishing a travel baseball and softball team fee of $125.00 per game, including practice time. A $200 per team fee has been proposed for Adult flag football league teams and a fee of $365 per team for adult softball league teams has also been proposed. Changes would take effect May 1, 2024

Under new business, council will vote to accept a donation of $5,032.44 by the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation from the Bucks for Baseball Fund. The monies would be designated to support upgrades at Russell E. Diethrick, Jr. Park.

An additional public hearing for the Approval of a Cable Television Agreement Between Spectrum Northeast, LLC and the City of Jamestown will be held at 6:45 p.m. in Council Chambers.

A work session will be held at 7:00 p.m. with the voting session held at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers. All meetings are open to the public with the public hearings and voting session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.