City Council to Vote on Proposed Salary Increases for City Council, Mayor

Jamestown City Council will vote on a proposed salary increase for City Council members and the mayor.

The Jamestown Salary Review Commission presented their recommendations for increases in December 2022.

The City Charter change calls to raise Council members’ salaries from $5,000 to $7,000. City Council President would receive $8,000. The mayor’s salary would raise from $72,000 to $82,000.

City Council members’ salaries haven’t increased since 1984 with the mayor’s salary remaining unchanged since 2008.

If approved, the salary increases would not go into effect until January 1, 2024.

Council also will vote on hiring an Ombudsman to perform Human Resource duties in the Corporation Counsel’s office.

They also will vote on purchasing new finance and payroll software from Springbrook using $106,286 in American Rescue Plan funds.

A work session will be held at 7:00 p.m. with the voting session taking place at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. The public is welcome to attend with the voting session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.