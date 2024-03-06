City Declines To Renew Bird Bike Share Contract

The City of Jamestown has not renewed its contract with Bird Bike Share for the E-Scooter program in the city.

Mayor Kim Ecklund said in a statement, “The scooters were entered into on a trial basis. The City reviewed the contract and opted to terminate at this time. The termination of the contract does not foreclose on future ride share agreements, but there are items that would need to be addressed before the City permitted scooter or bike shares to exist again. As stated in the City’s letter canceling the contract, we are always open to further discussions and negotiations on individual matters.”

According to the contract approved in March 2023, the agreement with Bird Rides would have automatically renew for another year this Spring unless the city provided written notice that it didn’t intend to renew at least 90 days prior to the end of the current contract.

The city had run a 58 day pilot program for eScooter and eBike shares in 2023 that saw 4,600 rides by 771 unique users. Former Executive Assistant Zach Altschuler reported to City Council in December 2023 that the city received just under $1,000 in revenue from the program.

Bird filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December 2023, saying said it will use the bankruptcy proceeding to facilitate a sale of its assets, which it was expected to complete within 90 to 120 days.