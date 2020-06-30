WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

City Hall to Open on Wednesday

Jamestown City Hall on Third St..

JAMESTOWN – Mayor Eddie Sundquist announced today that Jamestown City Hall would be reopening on Wednesday, July 1.

All City offices will be open to the public and will accept permits, applications, payments, etc. The public is still encouraged to continue to use the City payment drop boxes and other methods of payment to reduce contact with other members of the public and staff. City
officials asks that everyone coming into City Hall please where a mask for the safety of their fellow citizens.

City parks and playgrounds continue to remain open, except for park restrooms, which will remain closed until further notice. In an effort to prevent spread of COVID-19 to children, the City Parks Department has started sanitizing playground equipment daily.

Please use the contact information below if you need assistance from any City department.

  • Mayor’s Office: 716-483-7600
    Mayor @ jamestownny.gov
  • Police Dispatch: 716-483-7536
    JPD @ jpdny.com
  • Fire Department: 716-483-7598
    Fire @ jamestownny.gov
  • City Clerk/Treasurer: 716-483-7612
    Clerk @ jamestownny.gov
  • Development: 716-483-7541
    DOD @ jamestownny.gov
  • Public Works: 716-483-7545
    DPW @ jamestownny.gov
  • Parks, Recreation, & Conservation: 716-483-7523
    Parks @ jamestownny.gov
  • Comptroller: 716-483-7538
    Comp @ jamestownny.gov
  • Corporation Counsel: 716-483-7540
    Counsel @ jamestownny.gov
  • Assessor: 716-483-7510
    Assessor @ jamestownny.gov

