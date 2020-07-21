City Man Dies in Town of Poland Canoeing Accident

POLAND, NY – A city man has reportedly died after being involved in a canoeing accident on the Conewango Creek in the town of Poland.

ErieNewsNow reports State Police were called to the scene of a canoe accident that took place early Saturday night a half-mile north of Kennedy. According to the report, the canoe overturned and the man fell overboard. WRFA has learned the man was 35-year-old Alexander Foti.

Troopers say Foti was pulled from the water by a friend who was with him. He was given first aid and rushed to UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown for treatment, then transferred to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he later died.

Police have not said if the victim was wearing a life jacket, or what caused the canoe to overturn. The investigation is ongoing.