City Of Jamestown Looks To Create New Business Loan Program

Jamestown City Council will review a resolution requesting to apply for funding to create a new business loan program.

The City wants to apply for $1.5 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative under their Access to Capital program. If approved, the loan program would be run through the Jamestown Local Development Corporation (JLDC).

The deadline for the City to apply for funding to create the loan program is July 8, 2026.

Council also will review a resolution to adopt the updated City Comprehensive Plan. The Jamestown Planning Commission passed State Environmental Quality Review resolutions at their June 16 meeting.

According to the staff report, The main tenants of the “Pearl City 2045” plan include:

– Celebrating Jamestown’s unique identity,

– Safe and vibrant mixed-use neighborhoods,

– Stable housing options,

– A safer, more connected multi-modal transportation network,

– Preservation and enhancement of natural resources,

– Expanded and diversified economic opportunities,

– Resilient and sustainable infrastructure, and

– Promote an inclusive and collaborative planning process

As part of the adoption of the plan, Council is also required to review State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) documents to ensure the new plan will not have an environmental impact on the City.

Also on the agenda is a resolution asking for Council’s approval of a $200,000 loan for Powerhaus Fitness Center LLC. The funding would be used to renovate the building at 834 Monroe Street. The loan is for ten years at 4% interest. JLDC previously approved the loan but as it’s more than $100,000, it requires Council approval.

The Housing Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full Council work session is at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room in City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session also being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.