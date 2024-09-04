City of Jamestown Receiving Federal Funding for Substance Abuse, Mental Health Services

The City of Jamestown is receiving federal funding for substance abuse and mental health services.

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced the city will receive $187,672 from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) Projects of Regional and National Significance Program through the Department of Health and Human Services.

Langworthy said in a release, “The City of Jamestown has been grappling with the dual crises of substance abuse and encampments of those facing homelessness, so this grant couldn’t come at a more critical time. This new investment will ensure that those in our community struggling with addiction have access to the resources and care they need to begin the journey toward recovery.

Mayor Kim Ecklund commented, “Since I was elected, I’ve been focused on outreach and helping those experiencing homelessness as well as addiction and mental health concerns, and this grant and resources will allow us to make even greater strides in that mission.”

According to SAMHSA, the Projects of Regional and National Significance Program aims to address critical substance use and mental health challenges by expanding access to evidence-based prevention and treatment services. The program focuses on filling gaps in service delivery, fostering innovative solutions, and promoting best practices at both the regional and national levels.