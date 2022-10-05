City of Jamestown to Hold Bulk Trash and Electronics Recycling Day on October 8

The City of Jamestown will hold a Bulk Trash and Electronics Recycling event this Saturday, October 8.

The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Allen Park.

Broken electronics and residential bulk trash will be accepted. No tires, batteries, yard waste, liquids, or chemicals will be allowed

People will be required to provide proof of residence or property ownership in the City of Jamestown.

For more information, contact the City Department of Development at 716-483-7542.