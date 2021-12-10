City of Jamestown Won’t ‘Opt-Out’ of Allowing Cannabis Dispensaries, Consumption Locations

Jamestown City Council won’t be voting on the issue of opting out of the state law allowing businesses to sell cannabis products.

Jamestown City Council President Tony Dolce confirmed to WRFA that despite the introduction of local law last month calling for the city to “opt out” of allowing cannabis dispensaries to operate within the city as well as to allow on-site consumption of cannabis products, the council has decided it will take no action on the proposal.

As a result, there will be no public hearing scheduled on the law and there will be no subsequent vote during this month’s council voting session.

Under the state law approved earlier this year, municipalities across New York have until December 31 of this year to “opt out”. If they don’t opt out by that deadline, they will no longer have the opportunity to do so once the New Year begins. However, municipalities that do decide to opt out can still reverse the decision at any point moving forward.

Municipalities that choose to “opt in” could potentially see a bump in sales tax revenues once dispensaries are allowed to open given that they would receive 4% of the 13% tax collected by New York State on cannabis products.