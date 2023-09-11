City Reminds Residents Theft, Vandalization of Political Signs a Crime

The City of Jamestown is reminding residents that the theft and vandalization of political campaign signs will not be tolerated.

The City put out a release stating it’s a crime to steal political signs, and the theft and vandalization of political signs are no different than that of any other personal property. Offenders may be charged with theft, damage to property and trespassing; Each are considered misdemeanors with punishment up to a fine and jail time.

Jamestown residents are also reminded to place signs out of the right of way. Signs of any type must be placed between the sidewalk and property or they will be removed.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity involving campaign political signs is encouraged to report it by calling the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7536.