Civil Service Exam Application Fees Waived Through December 2025

Civil service exam application fees have been waived for all New York State civil service exams now through December 2025.

The removal of fees for all State exams was one of several actions included in the State’s 2024 Budget.

Department of Civil Service Commissioner Timothy Hogues said, “Removing exam application fees for all state civil service exams is one of the many proactive steps that New York State is taking to help make a career in public service more accessible for all.”

While fee waivers previously existed for veterans, as well as individuals that are unemployed or receiving public assistance, the majority of test-takers were required to pay an exam fee.

Additional actions include offering civil service exams on an ongoing basis at 12 state-operated testing centers to be established across the state and expanding the state’s existing 55-B hiring program to increase job opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

To learn more, visit https://www.cs.ny.gov/