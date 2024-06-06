Civil War Reenactment To Take Place in Westfield

A Civil War Reenactment will take place at Westfield‘s Moore Park on June 7 through 9.

The long-standing event provides historical context for the 9th NY Cavalry and Westfield during the Civil War. All activities are free and open to the public.

Reenactors of the 9th NY Cavalry will set up tents on Friday evening. On Saturday, a flag raising ceremony will be held at 9:00 a.m. at the soldiers monument in Moore Park. The recruitment and mustering in of soldiers, beginning at 10:00 a.m., will be among the demonstrations featured throughout the day.

A sampling of Civil War letters will be read at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, also located in the park, at 2:00 p.m. Demonstrations of camp and military life begin at 3:00 p.m.

The reenactment weekend concludes at noon on Sunday following additional activities experienced by Civil War soldiers.

For more information, contact the Chautauqua County Historical Society at 716-326-2977 or info@cchsmcclurg.org.