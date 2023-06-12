WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Comedian Joan Rivers’ Archive Donated to National Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center features Joan Rivers on its digital screens

The National Comedy Center will become the home of Joan Rivers’ career archive.

The announcement came on the 90th birthday of the late comedy icon.

Rivers’ archive includes a file cabinet containing over 65,000 original jokes spanning from the start of her career in the 1950s to 2014 when she passed away.

The archive thoroughly chronicles Rivers’ artistic evolution and creative process, from her emergent years navigating 1950s Greenwich Village nightclub gigs and performing at Chicago’s Second City, through her historic rise in standup comedy and on late night television, to her influential later years changing the face of celebrity interviews and fashion commentary, and becoming a key architect of reality TV.

The National Comedy Center will debut an interactive exhibit in its galleries in 2025, allowing museumgoers to explore the joke file.

