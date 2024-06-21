Comedian Nate Bargatze Headlining Comedy Fest

The National Comedy Center has announced that comedian Nate Bargatze will headline the 2024 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival on Saturday, August 3rd at the Northwest Arena.

Bargatze joins previously announced headliners: Nicole Byer on Thursday, August 1st and Jeff Ross on Friday, August 2nd – both performing at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

The Comedy Center said that Bargatze has been selling out shows and breaking attendance records around the world with his current “The Be Funny” tour. Last fall, he made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, receiving rave reviews and drawing one of highest television audiences of the season.

His most recent comedy special, Nate Bargatze: Hello World, holds the record as Amazon’s most-watched comedy special of all time on Prime Video. He is widely known for his clean, relatable comedy for audiences of all ages, appearing 13 times on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He also appeared on Conan four times and has appeared on Seth Meyers’ and James Corden’s respective late night shows.

Tickets for the Nate Bargatze show will go on pre-sale for National Comedy Center Members on Tuesday, June 25 at noon through Wednesday, June 26 at 11:59 pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 27 at noon at ComedyCenter.org.