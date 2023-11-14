Comedian Tom Segura Is Coming To Jamestown

Comedian and Actor Tom Segura is coming to Jamestown.

The National Comedy Center announced the show that’s part of the comedian’s new 2024 global stand-up comedy tour “Tom Segura: Come Together.” It will take place at the Northwest Arena on Thursday, June 13.

Segura is known for his Netflix specials, his bestselling book “I’d Like To Play Alone, Please,” and his two podcasts “Your Mom’s House” and “2 Bears 1 Cave.”

Tickets for Comedy Center members go on sale Wednesday, November 15 with tickets opening up to the general public on Friday, November 17.

Visit comedycenter.org for more information.