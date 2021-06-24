Comedy Center’s ‘Riverside Saturdays’ Starts This Weekend with ‘Wayne’s World,’ The Untouchables

The National Comedy Center‘s Riverside Saturdays starts this weekend with the showing of “Wayne’s World” at Comedy Park. NCC Executive Director Journey Gunderson said they’ve always wanted to activate the Chadakoin River side of the Comedy Center and this year seemed to be the time to help downtown rebound after the pandemic.

Gunderson said the patio behind the Center is furnished with chairs, umbrellas, Adirondack chairs, fire pits, and a bar, “And it works really nicely with Comedy Center Park lawn showing free outdoors movies and having free live entertainment in the form this Saturday of a band that many locals know and love – The Untouchables. And alongside the band there will be aerialists and acrobats, and even a bunch of outdoor play equipment for youths and adults.”

With COVID-19 guidelines changing, Gunderson said people no longer have to make reservations or get tickets in advance. The 7-week series is free and open to the public.

Gunderson said they are also experimenting with bar and cafe service, “We’re facilitating take-out from downtown restaurants with delivery people on Saturday nights. And they will message locations and meeting points to pick up your food from any downtown restaurant who will deliver. We will have a list and station for it.”

The patio will open on Saturdays from noon through the movie event for drinks and light fair as well as being open on Sundays from noon to five.

In the event of inclement weather, updates on the events will be posted on the Comedy Center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/nationalcomedycenter.