Community Orchestra Presents Fall Concert Saturday

The Jamestown Area Community Orchestra will present their Fall Concert this Saturday.

The performance will take place at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 7 at First Covenant Church in Jamestown.

Directed by John Cross, the orchestra is composed of about 60 regional professional musicians, talented adult musicians, and proficient college and high school students. This season’s repertoire includes “The Star-Spangled Banner”, “Mt. Everest” by Rossano Galante, “Testament of an American” by Alfred Reed, “The Mile-Tall River Wall” by JaRod Hall, “Gypsy Legend” by Don Wilson, “The Fair at Sorochinski” by Modest Mussorgsky, “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” by Johann Sebastian Bach, and “Moon River” by Henry Mancini.

The concert is free with a free-will offering gratefully accepted.