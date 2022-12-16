Consumers Reminded To Be Aware of Return-Refund Policies While Holiday Shopping

Consumers are reminded to be aware of return and refund policies while shopping this holiday season.

The Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection recommends that consumers carefully review and understand what to look for when reviewing return and refund policies.

Around the holidays, gift givers and receivers often change their minds. According to the National Retail Federation, retail returns increased significantly last year, going from 10.6% in 2020 to 16.6% in 2021. And this year they’re expecting more.

The Division of Consumer Protection offers the following tips:

– Pay Attention to Return Policies

– Understand the Refund Terms

– Retain Any Proof of Purchase

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection provides resources and education materials to consumers, as well as voluntary mediation services between consumers and businesses.

The Consumer Assistance Helpline 1-800-697-1220 is available Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm, excluding State Holidays, and consumer complaints can be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumer-protection.