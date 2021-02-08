Corrections Officers at County Jail Respond to Suicide Attempt

MAYVILLE – The Jamestown Post-Journal says corrections officers helped save an inmate’s life following a reported suicide attempt last Thursday night at the Chautauqua County Jail.

The male inmate was found hanging in his cell by an officer while making routine rounds.

“Proper protocols” were followed, allowing corrections officers to quickly get the inmate’s cell door open and provide emergency care. Mayville volunteer firefighters and county EMS were called, and the inmate was transported to UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown for treatment of neck injuries.

The inmate is now back in the jail and is being monitored by medical and mental health staff.