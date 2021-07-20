County 4H to Hold 57th Annual Meat Sale Saturday as part of “UnFair”

The Chautauqua County 4-H Youth Development will hold its 57th Annual Meat Animal Sale this Saturday, July 24th. The sale is being held as part of the “UnFair” hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County.

4-H Community Educator Katie Ewer said they wanted to give youth the opportunity of having some kind of fair even with the full County Fair being canceled for this year, “Our event starts Wednesday. Everyone moves in. We’ve got the goat show Wednesday evening. And then Thursday and Friday the rest of the species show. We have nine animal species – beef and dairy cattle, goats, dogs, hogs, horses, rabbits, poultry, and sheep.”

Ewer said the big meat sale on Saturday begins at noon. She said even though it’s not required, they’re encouraging buyers to pre-register online at cce.cornell.edu/chautauqua or by calling 664-9502, “As you bid and if you win your animal, you’ll be directed to come down in the ring, get your photo taken with the youth and the animal, and you will receive a copy of that photo after the sale of course. And then you can hang out and see the rest of the sale. Or we do have our Cornell staff come and help to clerk the sale so then you can pay. We do not accept credit cards – cash and check only. We can bill you though.”

Entry and parking for the sale on Saturday is free at the County Fairgrounds.