County Announces Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day Set for Sept. 18th

The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities Division of Solid Waste has announced a Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day will be held on Saturday, September 18th. The drop-off will take place from from 9am to 2pm at the Chautauqua County DPF Building at 454 North Work Street in Falconer.

The event allows residents to safely dispose of hazardous items for free. Among some of the items that will be accepted are used antifreeze, nail polish, fluorescent light bulbs, furniture and floor polishes, stains, oil-based paints, chemical fertilizers, herbicides, pesticides, and pool chemicals.

The event is only open to households, not businesses. In addition, the following materials will not be accepted: motor oils, electronics, latex paint, prescription drugs, sharps, smoke detectors and waste oils.

Residents taking part in the Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day must complete a registration form that lists all of the materials they are dropping off. Registration forms are available online at: https://chqgov.com/landfill/landfill and will also be available at the event.

For more information about the Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Days and accepted materials, call (716) 985-4785.