WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / County Art Organizations Receive $108,000 for Capital Project Grants

County Art Organizations Receive $108,000 for Capital Project Grants

By Leave a Comment

Chautauqua County art organizations received $108,000 in capital project grants from the New York State Council on the Arts.

The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, which is the parent organization for WRFA, received $88,000 for sound, rigging and lighting system upgrades. Infinity Visual and Performing Arts received $10,000 for a display system installation, and the Roger Tory Peterson Institute received $10,000 for an access ramp installation.

The 116 Capital Projects that were funded across New York State range from innovative construction renovations to critical equipment updates that prioritize health and safety upgrades.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.