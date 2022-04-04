County Art Organizations Receive $108,000 for Capital Project Grants

Chautauqua County art organizations received $108,000 in capital project grants from the New York State Council on the Arts.

The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, which is the parent organization for WRFA, received $88,000 for sound, rigging and lighting system upgrades. Infinity Visual and Performing Arts received $10,000 for a display system installation, and the Roger Tory Peterson Institute received $10,000 for an access ramp installation.

The 116 Capital Projects that were funded across New York State range from innovative construction renovations to critical equipment updates that prioritize health and safety upgrades.