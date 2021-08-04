County Executive Appoints Daniel Rey as Safety Coordinator

County Executive PJ Wendel has announced his selection of Daniel Rey as Chautauqua County Safety Coordinator.

Rey has served as the Safety and Training Coordinator for Niagara County since January 2014. In this position, he developed and oversaw safety-training programs for the county. This included performing inspections of departments’ work areas, buildings and equipment; identifying and making recommendations for the reduction or elimination of risks to personnel and the public, and conducting post-workplace accident investigations.

Rey earned his Associate’s Degree in Communications and Media Arts at Niagara County Community College and his Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Social Studies Education at Buffalo State College. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership Administration and Organizational Leadership Administration from the University of South Florida.

Rey currently resides in Lakewood.