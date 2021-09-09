County Executive Wendel Appoints Carmelo Hernandez as New Mental Hygiene Director

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has announced he has appointed Carmelo Hernandez as the new Director of Community Mental Hygiene Services for the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene.

Hernandez began his position on September 7th. He fills the vacancy left by former director Pat Brinkman, who retired in April 2021.

Hernandez previously served as a lead therapist at Alssaro Counseling Services in New Rochelle, New York; and a mental health consultant at WestCOP in Westchester. Prior to that, he served as a program manager for Wediko Children’s Services and a combat stress recovery specialist for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Hernandez earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership at Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Social Work from New York University in New York. He is also a certified Licensed Master Social Worker. Hernandez currently resides in Westfield.