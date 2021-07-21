WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

County Executive Wendel Appoints Kim Meleen as Director of Real Property Tax Services

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has announced he has appointed Kim Meleen as the Director of Real Property Tax Services.

Meleen has served as the department’s Acting Director of Real Property Tax Services since February of this year. She has been with the department for just over two years serving as the Assistant Director of Real Property Tax lll from April 2019 until her appointment as Acting Director. Prior to working at Chautauqua County, Meleen worked for 16 years in the Town of Chautauqua Assessor’s Office as a clerk and appraiser.

