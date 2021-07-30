County Executive Wendel Names James Feldmann as new Executive Assistant

County Executive PJ Wendel has announced the appointment of James Feldmann as his Executive Assistant.

Feldmann served as a Field Director for Tom Reed for Congress in 2018, 2019, and 2020, where he managed the campaign offices in Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua Counties. He also served as a Campaign Assistant for George Borrello for State Senate in 2019. Most recently, he served a Manager at Sunset Bay Beach Club in Irving.

Feldmann fills the vacancy left by former Executive Assistant Dan Heitzenrater, who resigned this month to become the new President and CEO of the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce.

Feldmann graduated from Silver Creek Central School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in History at the State University of New York at Fredonia. He currently resides in Silver Creek.