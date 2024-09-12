County Executive Wendel Opposes Amendments To Freshwater Wetlands Act

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel is opposing the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s proposed amendments to the Freshwater Wetlands Act.

The amendments, which include a repeal and replacement of 6 NYCRR Part 664 on wetlands jurisdiction and classification, are set to take effect on January 1, 2025. Wendel is urging the state to delay the implementation of these new regulations, citing potential harm to local businesses, property owners, and the county’s economy.

Wendel stated in a press release that the proposed changes could have “…far-reaching negative consequences. We are calling on the state to slow down and consider the local impact of these regulations before moving forward.”

He said while the County supports the preservation of the water resources, he believes the new regulations may overreach, particularly when compared to federal guidelines. Wendel stated concerns that this could lead to “enforcement difficulties and increased financial burdens for property owners, which in turn might affect tourism, recreation, and overall economic development in the region.”