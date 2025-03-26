County Executive Wendel To Present State of the County

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel will present his 2025 State of the County Address tonight.

Wendel will give the address as part of the Chautauqua County Legislature’s monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Legislature Chambers of the Gerace Office Building in Mayville.

He said in a press release that he will be reflecting on the achievements of the past year and present his vision for 2025 under the theme “Grow CHQ.” Wendel will highlight strategic investments, economic development initiatives, infrastructure improvements, and plans to enhance the quality of life for Chautauqua County residents.

The meeting is open to the public and can also be viewed online at: YouTube.com/@ChautauquaCounty.