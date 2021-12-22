County Government Offering Free Masks to Houses of Worship

Houses of worship in Chautauqua County can get free cloth masks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during the holiday season.

Chautauqua County government will arrange for pick up or delivery of these free masks for any place of worship in the county. Masks will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until they are gone.

For more information or to schedule a pickup or delivery, places of worship are asked to please contact the County Executive’s Office at (716)-753-4211.