County Government Retracts Story On Potential Residential Property Scam

Chautauqua County Government is retracting a news release about a potential residential property scam they sent out in June.

A statement sent by Media Information Officer Justin Gould stated that the press release was regarding Admiral Realty LCC and owner Donald Kidd of Miami, Florida. In that release, Chautauqua County Clerk Larry Barmore warned residents of a possible property scam.

The statement said upon reviewing updated information, the release is being retracted.

Kidd, in a separate communication, said the county’s retraction and the request for media to take down articles related to the June 2023 release were part of Admiral Realty’s requests prior to filing a lawsuit for slander.

Kidd said that if the articles were taken down he would not take any further action against the county although he has one year to file a lawsuit from the date the articles were published and has already retained an attorney if that action is needed.

Donald Kidd declined a request for futher comment from WRFA.

Concerned citizens should contact the Clerk’s Office at (716) 753-4331 or their personal legal counsel with questions or concerns regarding scams.