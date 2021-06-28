County Hazmat Team Cautioning Pool Owners

The Chautauqua County Hazardous Materials Response Team is issuing a caution notice for pool owners. County officials say with a shortage of some chlorine products this summer, there have been some incidents when residents have used a brand other than what they typically have used in the past.

There are four types of chlorinating products. They may look similar but they are incompatible with each other. Mixing different chlorinating compounds can result in a volatile reaction capable of causing bodily harm and producing toxic vapors.

Officials cautioned that placing the wrong type of chlorinating tablets or mixing different forms in a tablet feeder will cause a reaction that produces considerable heat and toxic gasses. The rapid formation of gas inside a tablet feeder can cause enough pressure to blow the lid off the feeder or can be violent enough to cause the feeder to explode.

Chautauqua County Deputy Fire Coordinator for EMS Dan Imfeld said the “exposure to these fumes may cause irritation of upper and lower airways, coughing, shortness of breath and/or chemical burns to the eyes or skin. The effects may develop several hours after an exposure. Anyone experiencing issues should seek medical attention immediately.”

He said individuals also should not pour chlorinating compounds into their pool’s skimmer.

Chautauqua County Deputy Fire Coordinator for Hazmat Chris Wichlacz offered these precautions for safely handling chlorine products:

Do not get it in eyes, on skin, or on clothing;

Avoid breathing vapors or dust when opening the container;

Avoid creating dust;

Wash thoroughly after handling;

Do not add the product to any dispensing device containing residuals of other products;

Keep your chemical containers tightly closed, properly labeled and away from food, drink and animal feed; and

Keep them separated from incompatible substances and store them in their original container in a cool, dry place.

If you are uncertain of what type of chlorine you are using please read the label and consult your pool supplies vendor.