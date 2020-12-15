WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

County Heath Officials Report 59 New COVID-19 Cases for Monday, Dec. 15

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 for Monday, Dec. 15.

According to the Chautauqua County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, the total number of known active cases as of Monday was 433, 12 fewer than what had been reported for Sunday.

There were also 25 people hospitalized in the county who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 – two higher than the previous day. And the 7-day Average Positive rate for the entire county was 8.2% – three-tenths of a percent higher than what was reported for Sunday.

Of the 59 new cases from Monday, 13 were out of Jamestown. The total number of active cases in Jamestown was 111, by far the highest in the county.

As of Monday, there’s been a total of 2,536 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 2080 of them now listed as recovered. There’s also now been 23 deaths, according to the health department.

