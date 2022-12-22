County Legislators Gould, Whitford Announce Retirement

Longtime Chautauqua County Legislators Jay Gould and Paul Whitford were honored for their service at the County Legislature meeting Wednesday night as they both announced their retirement.

Jay Gould represents District 17 which covers the towns of Clymer, Panama, Harmony and Busti. His over 20 year tenure on the legislature began in January 2000. Gould also served as Chairman of the Legislature from 2012 to 2016. He served on the Human Services, Public Facilities, and Audit & Control Committees.

As a legislative representative, Gould also served on the Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board, Chautauqua County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, Southern Tier Railroad Authority, and Southern Tier West.

Gould thanked everyone and said he really enjoyed his time with the legislature, “I’d like to tell legislators – remember why you were sent up here. You were sent up here to watch your constituent’s money. That’s what you’re here for.”

Paul Whitford represents District 13 which covers the eastside of the City of Jamestown around UPMC Chautauqua. He first began to serve on the legislature on December 17, 2014. Whitford has served on the Administrative Services, Human Services, and Public Safety Committees. As a legislative representative, he also served on the Chautauqua County Land Bank Board of Directors, Chautauqua Opportunities Board, and Office for the Aging Advisory Council.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said he’s known Whitford for over 20 years, “His exemplary service to the county, but also to the city of Jamestown on multiple boards and political positions he’s held. So, Paul has definitely been a tireless servant for the residents of Chautauqua County both at the city and county level. So again, very sad he won’t be with us anymore but I’m sure he’s going to be enjoying his retirement after many, many years of dedicated service to the residents.”

It is anticipated that the Legislature will vote at its January 3, 2023 organizational meeting to appoint the new legislative representatives of Districts 13 and 19.

Retiring County Attorney Stephen Abdella also was recognized and honored for his decades of service.

Abdella began as an Assistant County Attorney in 1988, working his way up to County Attorney in 1992. He held that position until 1997 and then again from 2006 to the present. He also served as the Legislative Attorney from 1999 to 2005 and then again from 2008 until the present. Abdella served as Acting County Executive twice in November through December of 2013 and 2019.

Wendel said there were a lot of daunting things to face when he became County Executive three years ago, “But, as it’s stated in the commendation, Steve was a very calming, very relaxed. And again, very thorough in any issues or problems we had that arose.”

Legislature Chairman Pierre Chagnon said legislators often turned to Abdella for questions about the past, “Steve would always have the answer. I always referred to him as the ‘Corporate Memory’ because he remembered so much about county operations over such a long span of time. And he was so quick with the recall and so willing to share that it was invaluable to us as legislators in our considerations and deliberations.”

Abdella unfortunately was unable to attend the meeting as he was sick.

First Assistant County Attorney Pat Slagle has been appointed to take over as County Attorney on January 1, 2023.