County Legislature Approves $194,000 Toward Eclipse Preparedness Equipment

The Chautauqua County Legislature has approved using over $194,000 of the County’s fund balance toward Eclipse preparedness equipment.

Chautauqua County lies along the optimal viewing path, or path of totality, for the April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse. The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 2:04 p.m., before the full eclipse at 3:18 p.m. The partial phase will end at 4:31 p.m.

Under the approved resolution, $12,000 will go toward DisasterLAN Computer Software to assist in the emergency planning, $25,000 will go toward additional EMS and mass casualty medical supplies that will be staged in areas around the county, $98,000 will be used for a First Net Compact Rapid Deployable (CRD, Cell-on-wheels) to facilitate back-up communications and 911 redundancy, and $59,350 will go toward two Message Sign Trailers, two vehicle mounted Variable Message Sign Boards and 30 minute traffic flares.

Republican legislator Terry Niebel attempted to amend the resolution to have the equipment funded out of occupancy tax monies, but that failed by a vote of 5 to 13.

Democratic Legislator Susan Parker said she didn’t believe the message sign boards were a necessary expenditure and would be voting no. Democratic Legislator Tom Nelson said he also would be voting no, saying that while he thinks the eclipse event is significant, it didn’t warrant the additional spending.

The resolution passed 13 to 5 along party lines. Legislator Marty Proctor was absent.