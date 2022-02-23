County Legislature To Vote to Create Two Management Positions, Wendel to Deliver State of the County Address

The Chautauqua County Legislature will consider creating two new management positions at its monthly voting session.

Two local laws to amend the Management Salary Plan would create a Deputy Director of Community Mental Hygiene Services and a Director of Environmental Health. The position in Mental Hygiene would have a salary range of $63,879 to $98,038.

The Director of Environmental Health would replace the current title of Associate Public Health Engineer. It’s salary range would be $63,879 to $98,038.

The Legislature also will approve accepting a $2 million dollar grant for lead hazard control and healthy homes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The county would work with in tandem with the City of Jamestown’s CDBG and HOME programs over a three and a half-year period to address unsafe and unhealthy housing in Jamestown.

And County Executive PJ Wendel will give his annual State of the County address at tonight’s Legislature meeting.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m in the Legislative Chambers of the Gerace Office Building. It is open to the public. The meeting also will be streamed on Facebook at facebook.com/ChautauquaCountyGovernment