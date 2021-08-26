County Legislature Unanimously Approves Deputy Sheriff’s Contract

The Chautauqua County Legislature approved new contract with the Deputy Sheriff’s Association last night. The agreement is for January 1st, 2022 through December 31st, 2025.

It includes a 3% wage increase in 2022 and 2023. A 2.5%wage increase in 2024, and a 2-and-one-half percent wage increase in 2025.

Legislator Bob Bankowski commended Human Resources, Finance Director Kitty Crow, and Sheriff’s Deputies for coming to an agreement, “I think it’s a very give-take contract. Obviously they’re going to get some raises but in the long term we’re going to save money on our insurance and I just want to commend them for really stepping up to get this done before budget time came around.”

Sheriff Jim Quattrone thanked the County Legislature for their support, “I think that’s huge for all law enforcement to see that kind of support we got from the Legislature. I’d also to thank the professional nature of the negotiating team – Kitty, Jean, Allison, Ken Westphal was part of that, and then the union was part of that. They were great to work with and I think we all had the same common goal.”

The legislature also voted to accept a settlement of $996,000 from Johnson & Johnson. The State Attorney General’s Office approved the settlement with Johnson & Johnson as part of the litigation regarding the opioid addiction crisis.

The county will receive the settlement over a 10 year period, the same period of time that Johnson & Johnson will agree to cease the manufacture, sale, and promotion of opioids and opioid products in New York State.

The settlement restricts 79% of the funds received. Legislator Terry Niebel commented on the resolution, “21% of the money of this settlement, which may be up to almost $1 million, is unrestricted funds which can be used for anything. Just so there are no surprises later on, I’ll be pushing to use the unrestricted funds to reduce the tax level whenever it is that we receive these funds.”

The Legislature also voted to appoint Jonathan Penhollow to the vacant District 7 seat. Penhollow replaces Mark Odell, who resigned at the end of July. District 7 includes the towns of Stockton, Portland and a portion of the town of Chautauqua. Penhollow introduced himself after the appointment, “Born and raised here. I went to Edinboro College with my lovely wife. I have three kids who are currently in college. My wife is involved with Dunkirk School Administration and I’ve been serving on the County Planning Board for 10 plus years.”

And County Executive PJ Wendel and Legislature Chairman Pierre Chagnon recognized CARTS driver James Krzyanowicz with a commendation for his actions in assisting with a house fire in Dunkirk back on July 28th. Krzyanowicz saw the smoke from the fire while driving his route and called it into 9-1-1 before stopping to help people get out of the house.