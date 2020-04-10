County Officials Announce One New COVID-19 Case, Bringing Local Total to 22

MAYVILLE – One new case of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Chautauqua County. According to the Chautauqua County Health Department, the new case involves a male in his 20s.

The additional case now brings the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Chautauqua County to 22. Of those 22 cases, 12 remain active while two resulted in death and eight others are now considered recovered.

Health officials also say there are now 117 total cases under quarantine/isolation orders. And there’s also been 256 negative test results in the county to date.

During a Thursday press conference, County Health Commissioner Christine Schuyler said that with more testing kits now being produced, the county will be able to start testing more people in the coming days and weeks, but added that doesn’t still mean anyone who wants to get tested will be able to do so.

“I fully anticipate with expanding the testing guidelines has we have now, and because we have more supplies in our county, we should be able to increase the number of people we are testing,” Schuyler said. “It doesn’t mean we are testing people who are not symptomatic at this point and it doesn’t mean it’s a free-for-all – if you’ve got just mild to moderate symptoms and your young and healthy without other risk factors – we don’t have enough supplies to do that, not by a long shot.”

With the Easter Holiday this weekend, County Executive PJ Wendel also reminded residents that even if you are unable to spend physical time with a loved one due to social distancing, it’s still a good idea to reach out to others and check on their well being.

“We want to remind people of social distancing, not social isolation. So pick up that phone, reach out to a neighbor or friend or someone you haven’t talked to in a while, especially this weekend where for most people its been commonplace to get together for the holiday,” Wendel said.

