County Reports 61 New Cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, Dec. 9

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department is reporting 61 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Dec. 9.

According to the Chautauqua County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, the total number of known active cases as of Wednesday was 379, 34 more cases than what had been reported for Tuesday. There were also 20 people hospitalized in the county who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 – one higher than the previous day. And the 7-day Average Positive rate for the entire county was 6.2% – the same as it was for Tuesday.

Of the 61 new cases from Wednesday, 17 were out of Jamestown. The total number of active cases in Jamestown was 91, by far the highest in the county. The next highest total of active cases was based out of Fredonia with 45, followed by Mayville with 44 and then Dunkirk with 37. Both Bemus Point and Silver Creek each had 17 active cases, while both Lakewood and Falconer each had 15 active cases. Rounding out the top ten list for communities with the highest number of active cases was Forestville with 14, followed by Frewsburg with 11.

As of Wednesday, there’s been a total of 2,193 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 1,792 of them now listed as recovered. There’s also now been 22 deaths, according to the health department.

Meanwhile in Cattaraugus County, health officials there report 521 active COVID cases and 25 hospitalizations where a person has tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, there’s been 32 deaths. The average positivity rate is 7.1 percent.