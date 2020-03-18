County Social Service Clients Encouraged to Not Come in for Scheduled Appointments

MAYVILLE – Until further notice, The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging all Social Services clients with an appointment in Mayville, Jamestown or Dunkirk, to NOT come in for scheduled appointments or nonemergency services.

Negative actions will not be taken on the case as a result of missing an appointment.

The Department is using this time to update our practices and ensure safe facilities for both clients and staff as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Applications, both certification (initial) and recertification for assistance should be mailed to Chautauqua County Department of Social Services 110 E. 4th Street, Jamestown, NY 14701 or 319 Central Avenue, Dunkirk New York 14048 or dropped off in either location – drop boxes are available.

It is essential that all clients please include a working phone number so we can contact you for an interview by telephone. Emergency needs will still be addressed on site at our Dunkirk and Jamestown locations. The Department will communicate further updates as they develop.